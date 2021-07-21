Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,489 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 80,092 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.44% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

