Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,231,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,675,000 after buying an additional 29,137 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $58.04 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.