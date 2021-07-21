Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC reduced its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned about 0.10% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 111.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 254,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 93,209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 505,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.67. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $7.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

