Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.21. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.