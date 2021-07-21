Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $244,000 in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total value of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at $532,154,588.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412 in the last 90 days. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $587.24 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $660.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $537.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $653.47.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

