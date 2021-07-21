Ameritas Investment Company LLC Invests $269,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 229.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $290.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $245.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.60 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.98, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,030 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $261,125.60. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,697 shares of company stock valued at $10,294,803 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

