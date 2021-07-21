Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $306,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,499,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,254,000 after buying an additional 1,323,588 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,857,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,979,000 after acquiring an additional 997,165 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 228.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,296,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,562,000 after acquiring an additional 901,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $43,220,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after purchasing an additional 433,748 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $64.77 and a 12-month high of $87.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.