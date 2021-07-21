Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Snap-on by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Snap-on by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.50.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $538,717.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,252.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,921 shares of company stock valued at $14,450,036. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $223.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $137.88 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.54.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

