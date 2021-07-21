AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Short Interest Up 22.5% in June

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 897,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a twelve month low of $91.48 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.