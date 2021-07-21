Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Amgen in a research report issued on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $20.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $246.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.30. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

