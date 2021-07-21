AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. AMREP shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 11,272 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.46. The company has a market cap of $78.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Get AMREP alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.10% of AMREP worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. As of July 1, 2020, it owned approximately 18,000 acres in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. The company owns tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for AMREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMREP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.