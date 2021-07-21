Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Acquires 558,230 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 25.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,772,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,230 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $293,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 638.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Prologis by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Prologis by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.00 billion, a PE ratio of 61.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

