Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Decreases Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,879,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 451,520 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 1.29% of NetApp worth $209,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,984,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NetApp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,488,753 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,671 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair raised NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $84.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

