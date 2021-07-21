Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 431,951 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $217,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares during the period. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 186.3% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 608,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,682,000 after buying an additional 395,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.73.

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. 7,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

