Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 763.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $251,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.15.

MLM stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $352.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,431. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $383.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $356.21.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

