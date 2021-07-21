Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Has $233.84 Million Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 967,317 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.28% of Cigna worth $233,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, hitting $234.53. 15,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.90. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $245.19.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total transaction of $16,203,542.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,814 shares of company stock valued at $29,031,808 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

