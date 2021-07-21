Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,107,979 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,013,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,107,979 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.13% of AT&T worth $272,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,019,873,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 119.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,173,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 536.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,841,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 604.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,092,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227,851 shares during the last quarter. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,667,812. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.43, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.39.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

