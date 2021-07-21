Amundi Asset Management US Inc. Sells 24,589 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,682 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 24,589 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Netflix worth $334,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,752,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,511,846,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.22.

NFLX traded down $19.96 on Wednesday, reaching $511.09. 184,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.50. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

