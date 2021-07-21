Analysts Anticipate Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Post $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.26. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 6.00%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 38.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded down $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 2,444,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,650. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.42.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

