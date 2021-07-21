Analysts Expect Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. Campbell Soup reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CPB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the second quarter worth about $332,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $8,686,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $920,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 38.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.90. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $43.82 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

