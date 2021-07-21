Analysts Expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to Post -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Aegis boosted their price target on Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Electrameccanica Vehicles stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.71. 50,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,463. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $5,701,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 177.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,020,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 653,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 324.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 584,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 518,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

