Analysts Expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

HOPE opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter worth $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

