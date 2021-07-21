Analysts Issue Forecasts for S&P Global Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.20. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.99 EPS.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.25.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $416.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $394.94. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $419.96.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

