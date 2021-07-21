Analysts Offer Predictions for UBS Group AG’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:UBS)

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UBS Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.17. UBS Group has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,408,017,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UBS Group by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,988,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,366 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in UBS Group by 288.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,663,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434,512 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at $98,446,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,185,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761,539 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.