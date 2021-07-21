Analysts Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $37.00

Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AA shares. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 133,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Alcoa by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 226,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Alcoa by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 34,812 shares in the last quarter.

AA stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 862,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,826. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.