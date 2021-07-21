Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Price Target at GBX 764.27

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 764.27 ($9.99).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDEV shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 825 ($10.78) to GBX 835 ($10.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 809 ($10.57) target price on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 694.60 ($9.07) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £7.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,191.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Barratt Developments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

