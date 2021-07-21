Analysts Set Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) PT at $424.91

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $424.91.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $462.23. 1,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $469.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $432.98.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. Insiders have sold 53,258 shares of company stock worth $18,941,990 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

