Analysts Set Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Target Price at $13.00

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of luxury goods. It operates through the following segments: Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, Online Distributors, and Other. The Jewellery Maisons segment produces jewellery products which include Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels.

