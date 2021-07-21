Analysts Set Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Target Price at $15.75

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.92. 2,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,874. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06. Eastern Bankshares has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.03.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.46 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

