Analysts Set Expectations for Extendicare Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “NA” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$322.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$306.90 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare to C$8.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$8.32.

Shares of EXE opened at C$8.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.06 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.29. The stock has a market cap of C$763.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

