Analysts Set Expectations for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub forecasts that the construction company will earn $8.20 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TOL. upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

NYSE:TOL opened at $55.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $33.90 and a 12-month high of $68.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $1,068,280.00. Also, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,560. Corporate insiders own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 23.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,448,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $876,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,973 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,491,448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,071,000 after acquiring an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 322.2% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,900,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,882,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,779,000 after acquiring an additional 37,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Toll Brothers by 343.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,808,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,431 shares in the last quarter. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.