Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target at $653.47

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $653.47.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $703.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $587.24 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $537.39. The company has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,612 shares of company stock worth $48,356,412. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

