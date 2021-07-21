Analysts Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $50.00

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE:SKX traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 142,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,380. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.44. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 4,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $213,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,408 shares of company stock worth $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.