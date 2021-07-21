Analysts Set SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) PT at $24.00

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several brokerages have commented on SSEZY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.61. SSE has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $1.0679 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

