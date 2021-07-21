Analysts Set The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Price Target at $26.92

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $25.35. 13,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,012,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

