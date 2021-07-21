Anglo American (LON:AAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,845 ($37.17). Anglo American shares last traded at GBX 2,780 ($36.32), with a volume of 2,701,441 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Anglo American has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,590 ($46.90).

The stock has a market cap of £39.09 billion and a PE ratio of 23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9,250.99.

In other Anglo American news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, with a total value of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 226 shares of company stock worth $644,833.

Anglo American Company Profile (LON:AAL)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

