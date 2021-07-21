Antero Midstream (AM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Antero Midstream to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AM opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AM shares. Jonestrading cut Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Antero Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

