Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.64.

APO opened at $57.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $512.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, major shareholder John J. Suydam sold 299,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $23,339,057.35. Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,054,952 shares of company stock worth $126,168,454. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

