Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) & Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Critical Review

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) and Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.5% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Apollo Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Montrose Environmental Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Apollo Medical and Montrose Environmental Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Medical 6.73% 16.81% 5.68% Montrose Environmental Group -7.06% 17.90% 2.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Apollo Medical and Montrose Environmental Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Montrose Environmental Group 0 7 6 0 2.46

Apollo Medical currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.91%. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus price target of $33.17, indicating a potential downside of 31.29%. Given Apollo Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Apollo Medical is more favorable than Montrose Environmental Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apollo Medical and Montrose Environmental Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Medical $687.18 million 6.89 $37.87 million $1.01 85.27 Montrose Environmental Group $328.24 million 3.83 -$57.95 million ($4.69) -10.29

Apollo Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Montrose Environmental Group. Montrose Environmental Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Apollo Medical beats Montrose Environmental Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients in California. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects. Its technical advisory and consulting services include regulatory compliance support and planning, environmental, and ecosystem and toxicological assessments and support during responses to environmental disruptions. The Measurement and Analysis segment tests and analyzes air, water, and soil to determine concentrations of contaminants, as well as the toxicological impact of contaminants on flora, fauna, and human health. Its services include source and ambient air testing and monitoring, leak detection, and advanced analytical laboratory services, such as air, storm water, wastewater, and drinking water analysis. The Remediation and Reuse segment provides engineering, design, implementation, and operations and maintenance services primarily to treat contaminated water, remove contaminants from soil, or create biogas from waste. It serves oil and gas, utilities, construction, midstream energy, commodities, petrochemical, and tobacco industries, as well as local, state, provincial, and federal government entities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

