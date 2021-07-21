AppCoins Price Down 8.9% This Week (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $11.27 million and approximately $451,970.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00047045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013467 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.27 or 0.00784344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,952,870 coins and its circulating supply is 244,952,869 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

