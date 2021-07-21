Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,413,840 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,248,022 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.2% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.32% of Apple worth $6,521,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after acquiring an additional 203,554 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,951,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $391,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $146.15 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. New Street Research cut shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

