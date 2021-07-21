Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $166.00 at UBS Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $155.00 to $166.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Fundamental Research cut their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.63.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 360,190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 36,952 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 207,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 249.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 28,134 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 623,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $85,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.