Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Applied UV stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.05. Applied UV has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85.

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Applied UV will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Max Munn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $43,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied UV during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc designs, develops, and markets air purification and infection control products in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States. The company offers solutions and products in air purification under the Airocide brand and label and disinfection of hard surfaces under the Lumicide brand.

