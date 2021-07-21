Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of NASDAQ APRE opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of -0.01. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.78.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 2,725.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 655,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 632,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 525,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

