Apria (NYSE:APR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Apria (NYSE:APR) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $32.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

APR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apria in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. started coverage on Apria in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Apria currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

Shares of APR opened at $25.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66. Apria has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a market capitalization of $902.83 million and a P/E ratio of 0.55.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $626,630,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Apria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,384,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apria in the first quarter worth $23,576,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Apria in the first quarter valued at $319,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

