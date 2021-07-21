AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,995 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,995 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of EnerSys worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after acquiring an additional 252,026 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after buying an additional 144,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,100,000 after buying an additional 355,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 55.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,597,000 after buying an additional 55,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.67. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

ENS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.