AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 840.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,708 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $14,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 28.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total value of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,042.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $134.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.74 and a 12 month high of $153.71.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

