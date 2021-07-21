AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.07 Million Stock Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 191.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,407 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $15,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 7,666.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, COO Michael Olosky bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSD opened at $111.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $119.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.76.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $347.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

