AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,003 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $12,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 34.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,323,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,867,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,070,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,852,000 after acquiring an additional 73,768 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 28.5% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,474,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,215,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,143,000 after acquiring an additional 142,181 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 39.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,454,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,434 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

NYSE:WELL opened at $88.02 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

