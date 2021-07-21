Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

